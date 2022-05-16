Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,082 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.83% of Encompass Health worth $53,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Encompass Health by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after acquiring an additional 144,463 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Encompass Health by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Encompass Health by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $64.09 on Monday. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $88.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

