Aviva PLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,958 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $53.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

