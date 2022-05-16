Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,500 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Masimo were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Masimo by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after buying an additional 273,728 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in Masimo by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,455,000 after buying an additional 136,676 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Masimo by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after buying an additional 125,264 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Masimo by 1,488.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,295,000 after buying an additional 77,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Masimo by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,175,000 after buying an additional 71,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $136.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.59 and a 200 day moving average of $209.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

