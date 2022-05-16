Robert W. Baird Trims Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Target Price to $45.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tapestry from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of TPR stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $48.01.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.