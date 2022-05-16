Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 152,837 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 152,837 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

GNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $20.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $146.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.64%.

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 10,500 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $226,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

