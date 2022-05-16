Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 799,348 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 799,348 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.57% of South Jersey Industries worth $46,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJI opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.71.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJI. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

