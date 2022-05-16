Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 98.7% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 100,102 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,332,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 242,542 shares during the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $11.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

