Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IDEX were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $186.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $181.13 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

