Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,735 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,239,000 after buying an additional 16,703,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,762 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,486 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,105,219 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $186,257,000 after acquiring an additional 336,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CBRE Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.54.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $34.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $59.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

