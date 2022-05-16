Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 744 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Markel were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,506.67.

MKL stock opened at $1,325.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,413.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,306.92. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

