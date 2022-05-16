Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 60,706 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,706 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Seagen were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $135.63 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.72.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $2,289,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,524,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,618,587 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGEN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

