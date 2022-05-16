Aviva PLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 308,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of FOX by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 296,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 210,889 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of FOXA opened at $33.80 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.