Aviva PLC Sells 753 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $2,692,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,873,435. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $101.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.78 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

