Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,856 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Akamai Technologies worth $23,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 148,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,658 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,751,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $217,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $349,068.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,825 shares of company stock worth $6,522,536 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $98.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.74 and a 1-year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

