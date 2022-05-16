Aviva PLC Grows Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 714.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 339.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,449 shares of company stock worth $4,958,188. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Equitable to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

