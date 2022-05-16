Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Position Reduced by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of Preferred Bank worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 21.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 12.6% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 15,102 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $66.79 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.19.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

PFBC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.