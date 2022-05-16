WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,803 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $8,555,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $1,562,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $1,402,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $1,480,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,242,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,611,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $54.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.90.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

