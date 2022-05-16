Aviva PLC Has $4.09 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,465 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Regency Centers by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

REG stock opened at $67.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.93%.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

