WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EHC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

EHC opened at $64.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.00. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $88.13.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

