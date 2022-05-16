8,131 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PFG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $70.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Principal Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.