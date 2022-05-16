WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $585,000 Stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of NETGEAR worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NETGEAR by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $47,404.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $60,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

NTGR stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

