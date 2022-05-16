Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.90 Million Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,375 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Organon & Co. worth $23,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $34.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

