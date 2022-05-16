Aviva PLC Trims Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $7,202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,644,000 after buying an additional 653,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,864,000 after acquiring an additional 574,248 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,208.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,211,000 after acquiring an additional 353,563 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 494.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,384,000 after acquiring an additional 242,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $76.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

