WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tennant were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tennant by 2,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

TNC opened at $62.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.97. Tennant has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.90 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

