Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kimco Realty by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

KIM opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 62.08% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

