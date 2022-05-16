WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.11.
Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $61.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.38. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.39.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
