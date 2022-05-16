WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lear were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lear by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after buying an additional 223,207 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lear by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lear by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA stock opened at $132.64 on Monday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $122.67 and a one year high of $204.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average is $160.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.