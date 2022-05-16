WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $536,000 Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,028,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,749,000 after purchasing an additional 159,694 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150,473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $313,205,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 31.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,565,000 after purchasing an additional 355,040 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Shares of LPLA opened at $174.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.03 and a 52 week high of $220.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $302,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $4,179,221.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,522 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,744 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

