Aviva PLC Grows Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWM opened at $33.79 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

