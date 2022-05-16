Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 505,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 122,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 40,129 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 23,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

LUMN opened at $11.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

