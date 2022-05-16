Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins cut shares of Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of MFC opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,082,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 94.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $34,806,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

