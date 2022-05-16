OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $51.16 on Monday. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.10. The company has a market cap of $928.20 million, a P/E ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Cutera had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUTR. Stephens upped their price objective on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

