OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 7,749 Shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,749 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 127,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000.

Get iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF alerts:

ENZL opened at $46.28 on Monday. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $65.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.