Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Position Reduced by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after buying an additional 164,032 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 51,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PIZ opened at $29.66 on Monday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

