OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 4,550 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAA – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.09% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.