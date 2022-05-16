OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 4,550 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAA)

Posted by on May 16th, 2022

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAAGet Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.09% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAAGet Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.