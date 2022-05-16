OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $278,000 in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

COMT opened at $42.30 on Monday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79.

