OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $312,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBMO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 67.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

IBMO stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $27.27.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.