OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 14,701 First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 183,422 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $1,584,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after buying an additional 76,816 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 579,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after buying an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 235.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 34,090 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $19.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $20.26.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB)
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.