OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 19,387 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBA – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,387 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.89% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF in the 4th quarter worth $674,000.

Shares of AZBA stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85.

