8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Holdings Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,761 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.25% of 8X8 worth $44,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,126 shares of company stock valued at $279,732. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGHT. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.27.

8X8 stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.10. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

