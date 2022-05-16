Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 484,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,893,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $40,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average is $73.47.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

