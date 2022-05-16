Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 1,799,857 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,611,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799,857 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.76% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $41,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $39,840,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $39,840,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,529,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,114,000. Finally, Loews Corp acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $31,436,000.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AMBP. Barclays decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.79.

AMBP stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging (Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.