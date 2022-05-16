Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $40.40 Million Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,773 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.99% of Lakeland Financial worth $40,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 479.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 174,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,122 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $153,291.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,146. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $69.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.79. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

