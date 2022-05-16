Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $40.16 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 269,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,158,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.08% of Baidu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,831,000 after buying an additional 571,418 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 207,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,916,000 after buying an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Baidu by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $116.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.66. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $209.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

