Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 345,091 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,091 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Agiliti were worth $39,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Agiliti by 235.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGTI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 77.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $277,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $219,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,488. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

