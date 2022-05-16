Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,763,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,431 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.70% of Vipshop worth $40,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,172,000 after buying an additional 3,723,569 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,268,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,195,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vipshop by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,857,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Vipshop by 90.0% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,818,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of VIPS opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Profile (Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

