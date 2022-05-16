Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,180,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,336 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $41,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,895,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 274.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,620,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $2,063,869.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

Shares of PD stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.44. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

