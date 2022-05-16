AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $44,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 107.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $588,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 156.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,075.11.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,001.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,036.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,972.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

