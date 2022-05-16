Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 161,254 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,254 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.27% of Cohu worth $42,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the third quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,367 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 252.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 288,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 30.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after purchasing an additional 495,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 6.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,331.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,099 shares of company stock worth $286,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Cohu stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.19 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

