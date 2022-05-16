Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 998,615 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $35,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,875,000 after buying an additional 47,621 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1,017.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Textainer Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 200,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 97,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

NYSE:TGH opened at $31.25 on Monday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $198.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.21 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

TGH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Textainer Group Profile (Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.